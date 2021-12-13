Dr. Krupa Pandey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krupa Pandey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krupa Pandey, MD
Dr. Krupa Pandey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Pandey works at
Dr. Pandey's Office Locations
-
1
Multiple Sclerosis Care Center360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-0280Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never come to Dr. Pandey with anything that she didn't have a plan for. Being diagnosed with MS is terrifying but she makes me feel calmed and well cared for. I can't say enough about how great she has been at trying to manage what I am dealing with with knowledge and experience but more than that with honesty.
About Dr. Krupa Pandey, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255501508
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandey works at
Dr. Pandey has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.