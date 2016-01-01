Overview

Dr. Krupa Shah, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Digestive Diseases Consultants in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.