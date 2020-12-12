Overview of Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD

Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dajee works at Lone Medical Home Team in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.