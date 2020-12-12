Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD
Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dajee's Office Locations
Greater Dallas Retina1575 Heritage Dr Ste 202, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 307-5802Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my retina during a move to Texas in June 2019. Fortunately for me, Dr Dajee was recommended. I was able to see her the very next day. Immediate surgery was scheduled to prevent further damage. She is very knowledgeable, never hurried and thoroughly explained my condition and options. I highly recommend her and she will always be my retinologist. Puts the patient first
About Dr. Kruti Dajee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043506215
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dajee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dajee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dajee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dajee has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dajee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dajee speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dajee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dajee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dajee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dajee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.