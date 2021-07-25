Dr. Krysia Lepoer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepoer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krysia Lepoer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krysia Lepoer, DPM
Dr. Krysia Lepoer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Lepoer works at
Dr. Lepoer's Office Locations
LePoer Podiatry1 Randall Sq Ste 408, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 453-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LePoer performer bilateral hammer toe surgery on July 28, almost one year ago. I could not wear a closed shoe other than sneakers without pain. My feet never felt better, my toes are straight and I can finally wear a closed shoe! Thank you Dr. LePoer you are a great professional!
About Dr. Krysia Lepoer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese and Portuguese
- 1679665111
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepoer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepoer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepoer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepoer has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepoer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lepoer speaks Chinese and Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepoer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepoer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepoer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepoer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.