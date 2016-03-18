Overview

Dr. Krysia Zancosky, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zancosky works at Benbrook Gastroenterology Associates in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.