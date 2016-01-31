Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batchelor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO
Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Batchelor works at
Dr. Batchelor's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-8955
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! My girls love her! Always takes her time and has a great office!
About Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831417112
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Texas Tech University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Batchelor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batchelor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Batchelor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batchelor.
