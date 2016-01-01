Dr. Krystal Bell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystal Bell, DO
Overview of Dr. Krystal Bell, DO
Dr. Krystal Bell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma State University - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
-
1
Caring For Women - Lewisville500 W Main St Ste 260, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (940) 253-4182
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
About Dr. Krystal Bell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619323557
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Oklahoma State University - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.