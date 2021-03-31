Overview of Dr. Krystal Cascetta, MD

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Cascetta works at Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center in Astoria, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.