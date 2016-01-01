See All Pediatricians in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Krystal Irizarry, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Krystal Irizarry, MD

Dr. Krystal Irizarry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Irizarry works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irizarry's Office Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Winter Park
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 170, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Diabetes And Endocrinology At Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Krystal Irizarry, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427291046
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krystal Irizarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Irizarry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irizarry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irizarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irizarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

