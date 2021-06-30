Dr. Krystal Pham, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystal Pham, DDS
Overview
Dr. Krystal Pham, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U C San Francisco.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Oceanic Dental16052 Beach Blvd Ste 112, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 242-4752
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- American International Group (AIG)
- AmeriPlan
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Dental Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- PPO Plus
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr. Pham was very thorough in explaining the entire invisalign process and made sure that I understood what to expect.
About Dr. Krystal Pham, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1124277736
Education & Certifications
- U C San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.