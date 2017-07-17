See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Krystal Pham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Krystal Pham, MD

Dr. Krystal Pham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of CA|University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Pham works at Capri Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capri Medical Group
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 269, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 486-2408
  2. 2
    Capri Medical Group Ob/Gyn
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 825-6908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2017
    My husband and I have been trying to start a family and finally got pregnant last December. We found Dr Pham and could not be happier with all her guidance and support. Her knowledge is beyond our expectations. She makes sure everything goes smoothly with this entire pregnancy and always give excellent advice and recommendations on what to do. Very trusted OB. Can't wait for her to deliver our baby girl in sept!
    Glendale, CA — Jul 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Krystal Pham, MD
    About Dr. Krystal Pham, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1710001763
    Education & Certifications

    • University Medical Center Of Southern Nevada
    • University Of Nevada School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ of CA|University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krystal Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

