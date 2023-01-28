Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO
Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Gal works at
Dr. Gal's Office Locations
-
1
Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-0007
-
2
Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 245, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 460-0007
-
3
Century Ear, Nose and Throat - Little Company of Mary Hospital2850 W 95th St Ste 403, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 460-0007Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 11:00amFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1588964357
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gal works at
Dr. Gal has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gal speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.