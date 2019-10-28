Dr. Krystyna Wolski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystyna Wolski, DMD
Overview
Dr. Krystyna Wolski, DMD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14269 N 87th St Ste 107, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (516) 643-7876
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I researched what I had to, and confirmed the medical facts, the scientific facts, about dental infections. Infections often dangerously hidden out of sight, and am grateful that this doctor takes serious, everyone that walks through her door. She understands that this is no longer about clean and bright smiled pearly whites, even if they are implanted. The assumption dentistry has always led ( speaking for myself only) ME,,, to believe. Why does this doctor have top many Patient's Thank You Cards, on her office wall from a lot of different places, that I didn't have time to count... ? Visit her office and see for yourself Who sends a Thank You Card to their "dentist" .. ? Thank you Dr. Wolski for caring enough to devote yourself as the kind of doctor you are, and for helping Diane and myself to know what it is like to actually experience what medicine should be.... Readers,, Doctor yourself, and find the truth about your health. Gig Harbor WA - 2019
About Dr. Krystyna Wolski, DMD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1205980687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.