Dr. Krzysztof Kopec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krzysztof Kopec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krzysztof Kopec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Liberty Sq Fl 2, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-9688
-
2
Gi & Internal Medicine Assoc. and Connecticut Gastroenterology Medical85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (201) 906-7622Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 10 Jolley Dr Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-0079
-
4
Ct Gi PC21 South Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 409-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Day Kimball Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopec?
I love this office. Dr. Kopec and his staff were very friendly, professional and caring.
About Dr. Krzysztof Kopec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245455740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopec has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopec. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.