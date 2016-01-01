See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD

Medical Oncology
Overview of Dr. Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD

Dr. Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Misiukiewicz works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsil Cancer, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Misiukiewicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsil Cancer
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tonsil Cancer
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Colorectal Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colporrhaphy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Malignant Histiocytosis
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Parathyroid Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    Close Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1427102490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krzysztof Misiukiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misiukiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misiukiewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misiukiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misiukiewicz works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Misiukiewicz’s profile.

    Dr. Misiukiewicz has seen patients for Tonsil Cancer, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misiukiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Misiukiewicz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misiukiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misiukiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misiukiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

