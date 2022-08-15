Dr. Rosadzinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krzysztof Rosadzinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krzysztof Rosadzinski, MD
Dr. Krzysztof Rosadzinski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
Dr. Rosadzinski's Office Locations
Cape Cod Rheumatology Center - Hyannis1030 Falmouth Rd Ste 201, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-6455
Cape Cod Healthcare Dementia & Alzheimer's Caregiver Support4 BAYVIEW ST, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Directions (508) 862-5131
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. helped me with a time sensitive issue too complicated for my unresponsive Primary Care Doctor. Awesome.
About Dr. Krzysztof Rosadzinski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1538415526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
