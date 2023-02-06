Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafeeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD
Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Stafeeva works at
Dr. Stafeeva's Office Locations
New Eyes2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 485-5000
New Eyes - Green Valley7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Eyes10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New Eyes - Centennial6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 485-5000
New Eyes - Las Vegas2020 Walnut Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 485-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ksenia for 7 years now. I have Steven Johnson syndrome and from the beginning I acquired the illness she was taking good care of me. She is very knowledgeable on her field of specialty.
About Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1689838427
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
- University of Colorado
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafeeva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafeeva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafeeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafeeva has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafeeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stafeeva speaks Russian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafeeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafeeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafeeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafeeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.