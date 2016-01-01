Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- WA
- Seattle
- Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Stefanovic works at
Dr. Stefanovic's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Cystometry
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Urethral Dilation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefanovic?
About Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902995939
Education & Certifications
- Davies Medical Center|Johanes Gutenberg University|Royal College Of London|University of California, Los Angeles
- Ssmc
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center-Samaritan|University of Belgrade
- Fac Med U Belgrade
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stefanovic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stefanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanovic works at
Dr. Stefanovic has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.