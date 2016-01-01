See All Psychiatrists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Kuang Huang, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Monterey Park, CA
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kuang Huang, MD

Dr. Kuang Huang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at FORMOSA MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Formosa Medical Group
    850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 304, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 284-6408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monterey Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosis
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosis
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kuang Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1962566653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at FORMOSA MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

