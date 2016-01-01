Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuang Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Kuang Huang, MD
Dr. Kuang Huang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
Formosa Medical Group850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 304, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 284-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
About Dr. Kuang Huang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1962566653
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.