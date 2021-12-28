Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD
Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Hsieh's Office Locations
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 929-7334
Essex-Hudson Urology243 Chestnut St Ste 3, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 891-2864
Essex Hudson Urology464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 596-6097
Essex Hudson Urology50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 929-7332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Essex-Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 929-7395
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente MD As good as it gets Very knowledgeable and caring
About Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114968260
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Yeshiva University
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsieh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsieh speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.