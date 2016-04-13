Dr. Kuchipudi Bapineedu Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bapineedu Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuchipudi Bapineedu Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kuchipudi Bapineedu Jr, MD
Dr. Kuchipudi Bapineedu Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Dr. Bapineedu Jr's Office Locations
James M. Katz MD PA15-01 Broadway Ste 22, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
spends a lot of time with you going over all aspects ....the wait is long but well worth the level of attention we receive
About Dr. Kuchipudi Bapineedu Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801853031
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bapineedu Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bapineedu Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bapineedu Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bapineedu Jr.
