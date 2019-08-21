See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD

Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Dombo works at Goodman & Partridge OB/GYN in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dombo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3616
  2. 2
    Goodman and Partridge OB/GYN
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
STD Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Pyramid Life
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2019
    She was an amazing doctor! She delivered my daughter in 2014. I was looking for her now and she is in California now!
    — Aug 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD
    About Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326010505
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dombo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dombo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dombo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

