Dr. Kui-Tzu Feng, MD
Dr. Kui-Tzu Feng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Palm Beach Thyroid and Endocrinology Wellness LLC12957 Palms West Dr Ste 204, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 303-2800
my experience with Dr. Feng was wonderful. She did an examination, She checked all my labs from another doctor, did an ultrasound, came into the room with the technician, told me i had to wait a week after getting off of biotin (no one ever told me that before} because the results can be thrown off from it. She was caring and very thorough
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
