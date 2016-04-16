Overview of Dr. Kul Gupta, MD

Dr. Kul Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.