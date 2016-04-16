Dr. Kul Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kul Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Kul Gupta, MD
Dr. Kul Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
- 1 4447 Talmadge Rd Ste C, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Gupta he is very direct and honest with his patients After 30 years of treatment with other psychiatrists I finally got answers and can now funcion like normal since he found the right diagnosis and treatment
About Dr. Kul Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1871597609
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.