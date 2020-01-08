Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD
Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Kulbhushan K. Sharma MD PC5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D2, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 547-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Had laser surgery to leg going on 6 months, and still swollen at upper thigh groin area. I was told by dr sharma I have hernia which sonogram shows right side hernia but general surgeon states it's way too small to be hurting me in any way. So my legs under groin still swollen with no correction possible from dr sharma. I have done research myself and conclude after the surgery that I am experiencing chafing which is rubbing at my upper legs, just under groin causing friction at that area with groin irritation as well. I respectfully do not recommend this surgery by dr sharma if they can't recognize what to do with swollen areas.
About Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1669564308
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Inst
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.