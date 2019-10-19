Dr. Kuldeep Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldeep Gill, MD
Overview of Dr. Kuldeep Gill, MD
Dr. Kuldeep Gill, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Merced and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Gill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
-
1
Vijai Daniel MD Inc.1660 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-9753
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
He is very careful and doesn't rush....I trust him completely...its hard to get an appointment but you can call each day in case of a cancelation
About Dr. Kuldeep Gill, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184623969
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.