Overview of Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King George's Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Singh works at Singh Medical Practice in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Diarrhea and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.