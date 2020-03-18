Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Vascular Surgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 302, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent surgeon, he fixed my aneurysm without making any cuts
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med|Staten Is University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
