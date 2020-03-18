Overview of Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Vascular Surgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.