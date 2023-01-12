Overview of Dr. Kuldip Behniwal, MD

Dr. Kuldip Behniwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Behniwal works at Urology Associates of Central California Medical Group Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.