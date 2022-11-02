Dr. Kuldip Deogun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deogun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldip Deogun, MD
Dr. Kuldip Deogun, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Deogun's Office Locations
Chronic Pain Institute43145 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 997-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and daughter were present for two hours with me, for him to explain what he was going to do about my lower back situation. He was listening and keeping notes about my past history. We all were very impressed how he listened to all of us. We would highly recommend him to anyone needing consultation !!!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deogun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deogun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deogun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deogun speaks Albanian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Deogun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deogun.
