Overview

Dr. Kuldip Kaul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Kaul works at Bay Area Diabetes & Endocrinology in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.