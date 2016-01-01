Overview

Dr. Kuldip Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Mid Valley Gastorenterology Associates Inc. in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.