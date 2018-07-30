Dr. Kuljit Chima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuljit Chima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kuljit Chima, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Locations
Corederm246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 306, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 956-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My boyfriend had a rash that was very bad and spreading. Dr. Chima and Dr. Gilbert were wonderful with finding out what the problem was to everything he was allergic to. The staff is wonderful and very friendly.
About Dr. Kuljit Chima, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- howard university hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chima has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chima has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chima speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.