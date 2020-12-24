Dr. Kulveen Sachdeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kulveen Sachdeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kulveen Sachdeva, MD
Dr. Kulveen Sachdeva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Dr. Sachdeva's Office Locations
-
1
Kulveen Sachdeva, MD5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 110, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 866-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachdeva?
She is patient, listens intently and has excellent knowledge. Besides is very pleasant in her mannerisms so it does not feel intimidating to ask questions. My Son had a concussion from skiing in Lake Tahoe. She did a full eval and suggested steps to recover. I will go to her again in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Kulveen Sachdeva, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1790718138
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Dr. Sachdeva has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachdeva speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.