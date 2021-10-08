Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abhishek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD
Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Abhishek works at
Dr. Abhishek's Office Locations
1
Bon Secours Cancer Institute Medical Oncology at Memorial Regional8262 Atlee Rd Ste 201, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7220
2
Memorial Regional Medical Center8266 Atlee Rd Ste 225, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7220
3
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates1510 N 28th St Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 225-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I was told by my urologist after a x-ray that I should get a cat scan,which verified a mass in lower right lung. I was referred to Dr. Abhishek who told me I had stage 3 cancer,after thinking that I would be short changing my wife & sons, Dr. A said that I am treatable and think positive which I did,with his knowledge and care after almost 18 months he told me I’m in remission today. I feel I owe him my future and I would without a doubt recommend Dr. Abhishek, Thankyou with all my heart. Michael Cemprola
About Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1083827018
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Carilion Medical Center
- Carilion Medical Center
