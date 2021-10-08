Overview of Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD

Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital



Dr. Abhishek works at Bon Secours Cancer Institute Medical Oncology at Memorial Regional in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.