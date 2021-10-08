See All Hematologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD

Hematology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD

Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Abhishek works at Bon Secours Cancer Institute Medical Oncology at Memorial Regional in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Abhishek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Cancer Institute Medical Oncology at Memorial Regional
    8262 Atlee Rd Ste 201, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7220
  2. 2
    Memorial Regional Medical Center
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 225, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7220
  3. 3
    Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates
    1510 N 28th St Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 225-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abhishek?

    Oct 08, 2021
    I was told by my urologist after a x-ray that I should get a cat scan,which verified a mass in lower right lung. I was referred to Dr. Abhishek who told me I had stage 3 cancer,after thinking that I would be short changing my wife & sons, Dr. A said that I am treatable and think positive which I did,with his knowledge and care after almost 18 months he told me I’m in remission today. I feel I owe him my future and I would without a doubt recommend Dr. Abhishek, Thankyou with all my heart. Michael Cemprola
    Michael Cemprola — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abhishek to family and friends

    Dr. Abhishek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abhishek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD.

    About Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083827018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carilion Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carilion Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abhishek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abhishek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abhishek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abhishek has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abhishek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abhishek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abhishek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abhishek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abhishek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kumar Abhishek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.