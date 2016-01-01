Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagavatula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD
Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse.
Dr. Bhagavatula works at
Dr. Bhagavatula's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Va Cboc7901 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744 Directions (315) 450-6049
-
2
Syracuse Neurology100 Intrepid Ln Ste 5, Syracuse, NY 13205 Directions (315) 498-5430
Hospital Affiliations
- Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhagavatula?
About Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1760551170
Education & Certifications
- Neuro Rehab Siu School Med
- Alleghent Genl Hospital
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagavatula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhagavatula accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhagavatula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagavatula works at
Dr. Bhagavatula speaks Hindi and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagavatula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagavatula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagavatula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagavatula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.