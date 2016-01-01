Overview of Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD

Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse.



Dr. Bhagavatula works at Austin Va Cboc in Austin, TX with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.