Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Dr. Gaurav works at
Dr. Gaurav's Office Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Center of Wabash Valley, LLC1801 N 6th St Ste 200, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-4708
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This guy basically saved my life in 2014 when I was hospitalized with acute colitis resulting from a Claustridium difficile infection. Dehydration gave me acute renal failure. Dr Gaurav took on the role of hospitalist in addition to nephrology. I was bad enough that I was in the ICU when we met
About Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1730201096
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
