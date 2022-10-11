Dr. Kumar Gutta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Gutta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumar Gutta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Gutta works at
Locations
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gutta is amazing he does all my ERCPs he helped me after another Dr messed up on my gallbladder surgery wish I would’ve found Dr.Gutta a lot sooner! Hands down the BEST!
About Dr. Kumar Gutta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Gastroenterology
