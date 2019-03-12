Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar Prasad, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumar Prasad, MD
Dr. Kumar Prasad, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love this man and his staff. So kind and professional. Dr. Prasad saved my life.
About Dr. Kumar Prasad, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Assamese
- 1487882353
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
