Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar Rai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kumar Rai, MD
Dr. Kumar Rai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Rai works at
Dr. Rai's Office Locations
1
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc.250 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-3601
2
Arh Cardiology Associates-beckley1256 N Eisenhower Dr Ste 700, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2415
3
Beckley Arh Hospital306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rai?
Excellent physician!!! I was referred to Dr. Rai and was seen within two days. He immediately scheduled me for surgery the next day. He saved my life!! I had been to surgeons in Virginia and Ohio and I was not properly diagnosed in either place. I came home and seen the first doctor that knew his job and worked on the medical problem. Dr. Rai is a true professional and knows how to help people with their medical needs. I would highly recommend this doctor to anyone!!
About Dr. Kumar Rai, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134428980
Education & Certifications
- LANZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE / LANCHOW UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
