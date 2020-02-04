Overview of Dr. Kumar Ramaswamy, MD

Dr. Kumar Ramaswamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watchung, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ramaswamy works at Somerset Health Center in Watchung, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.