See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University|Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Ascension Seton Williamson.

Dr. Sathianathan works at T & K Physician Associates in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Associates
    3613 Williams Dr Ste 404, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 774-5959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • Ascension Seton Williamson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Wellness Examination
Malaise and Fatigue
Chest Pain
Wellness Examination
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sathianathan?

    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Kumar is the most professional doctor that I have ever known. Over the past year, my health has declined to the point that I have become primarily homebound from an unknown illness. Dr. Kumar has been very patient with me going through this personal health crisis, taking time to answer my questions, and most importantly, hasn’t given up trying to find a diagnosis for my health decline; when so many other doctors just referred me to someone else when they could not find an answer. I recommend Dr. Kumar with the absolute highest recommendation. He is professional, trustworthy, and most importantly to me; he communicates everything effectively, directly, and truthfully.
    Michael F. — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sathianathan to family and friends

    Dr. Sathianathan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sathianathan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD.

    About Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831144161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Tennessee State University|Johnson City Med Ctr E TN State University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University|Maulana Azad Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathianathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathianathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sathianathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathianathan works at T & K Physician Associates in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sathianathan’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathianathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathianathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathianathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathianathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.