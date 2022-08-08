Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathianathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University|Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Sathianathan works at
Locations
1
Physician Associates3613 Williams Dr Ste 404, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 774-5959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Scott & White Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sathianathan?
Dr. Kumar is the most professional doctor that I have ever known. Over the past year, my health has declined to the point that I have become primarily homebound from an unknown illness. Dr. Kumar has been very patient with me going through this personal health crisis, taking time to answer my questions, and most importantly, hasn’t given up trying to find a diagnosis for my health decline; when so many other doctors just referred me to someone else when they could not find an answer. I recommend Dr. Kumar with the absolute highest recommendation. He is professional, trustworthy, and most importantly to me; he communicates everything effectively, directly, and truthfully.
About Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831144161
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University|Johnson City Med Ctr E TN State University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University|Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathianathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathianathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathianathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathianathan works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathianathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathianathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathianathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathianathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.