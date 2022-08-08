Overview

Dr. Kumar Sathianathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med College Delhi University|Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Sathianathan works at T & K Physician Associates in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.