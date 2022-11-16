Overview of Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD

Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at University Spine Center in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Linden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.