Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD
Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Sinha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
-
1
University Spine Center504 Valley Rd Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 686-0700MondayClosedTuesday11:00am - 3:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday11:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
University Spine Center504 Vly Rd 2 Fl Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions
-
3
University Spine Center210 W Saint Georges Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (973) 686-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
Dr. Sinha performed a spinal fusion on me in 2017. I still feel great and have no pain in my back. He explained all of my options and only agreed to surgery when I exhausted all other procedures. I recommend him to anyone suffering with back pain.
About Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Indian
- 1194919340
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Seton Hall Univ
- Miami Children's Hospital
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinha speaks Indian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.