Dr. Kumara Peddamatham, MD
Dr. Kumara Peddamatham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants1601 Main St Ste 401, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 342-9530
Sugar Land Office16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 435, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 342-9530
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I have known Dr Kumara Peddamatham for more than 25 years. He is a compassionate, courteous, patient and excellent physician. I will recommend him to my family members without any reservations.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
- Cabrini Med Center
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Peddamatham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peddamatham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peddamatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peddamatham has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peddamatham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peddamatham speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Peddamatham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peddamatham.
