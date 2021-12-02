Overview

Dr. Kumara Peddamatham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Peddamatham works at Greater Houston Gastroenterology in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.