See All General Surgeons in Festus, MO
Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE|The Royal College Of Surgeons Of England|University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Chinnappan works at ARCH BARIATRICS in Festus, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nandan Anavekar, MB
Dr. Nandan Anavekar, MB
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arch Bariatrics
    1455 US Highway 61 Ste B, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 690-1527
  2. 2
    Arch Bariatrics
    10007 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 858-6172
  3. 3
    Arch Bariatrics
    12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 858-6172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Surgical Weight Loss
Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Surgical Weight Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chinnappan?

    Oct 23, 2020
    I had weight loss surgery May9,2018 my starting weight was 298 and I am now 115 and trying not to loose any more weight dr chinnapan was awesome and I'm greatful for him and his staff I have my life back and I can spend time with my grandchilderen
    Wendy Tucker — Oct 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chinnappan to family and friends

    Dr. Chinnappan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chinnappan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD.

    About Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346417250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons|American Society Of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery|Geisinger Medical Center|Singapore General Hospital/National Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE|The Royal College Of Surgeons Of England|University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinnappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chinnappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chinnappan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinnappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinnappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinnappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinnappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinnappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.