Overview

Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE|The Royal College Of Surgeons Of England|University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Chinnappan works at ARCH BARIATRICS in Festus, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.