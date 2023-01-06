See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD

Urology
4.1 (35)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD

Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at North Cypress Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Cypress Urology
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-0911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043540149
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Scott Department Of Urology
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathyamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sathyamoorthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sathyamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at North Cypress Urology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sathyamoorthy’s profile.

    Dr. Sathyamoorthy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathyamoorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathyamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathyamoorthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathyamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathyamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

