Overview of Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD

Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Sathyamoorthy works at North Cypress Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.