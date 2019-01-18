Overview of Dr. Kumari Iyer, MD

Dr. Kumari Iyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Iyer works at Saint Agnes Care Northwest Internal Medicine in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.