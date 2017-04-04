Dr. Moturu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumari Moturu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kumari Moturu, MD
Dr. Kumari Moturu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Moturu's Office Locations
Moturu Lalitha Kumari4983 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-1103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moturu?
I have been going to Dr. Kumari for years now. She has been good to me. I was on Abilify and it was making my eyes roll in the back of my head and she immediately knew that I needed a different medicine and switched me to Lithium. There has been ups and downs but all in all I am happy with where I am at. Emily is my therapist and she is great. They always call me if something is wrong or they need to reschedule. I am very happy here.
About Dr. Kumari Moturu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760525547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moturu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moturu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Moturu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moturu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moturu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moturu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.