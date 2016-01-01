See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Shah works at Nevins Drugs Inc. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevins Drugs Inc.
    326 Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 222-1065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1093995524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumarpal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

