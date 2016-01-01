Dr. Hinds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumba Hinds, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumba Hinds, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Health Care1101 Beacon St Ste 4, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 396-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kumba Hinds, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1295260610
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac College
